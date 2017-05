- Good Thursday to you! Looks like a hot, steamy day for the area. Highs near 91. Rain chances and clouds increase as we head into early afternoon. Rain chances will be near 50% by 4-5 pm, especially North of Orlando. Tonight, rain settles in as a cold front moves in off the Gulf of Mexico. Chances tonight hold near 60%, lows fall into the 65-70 degree range. Drying for the weekend with great weather both Saturday and Sunday.