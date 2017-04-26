Weather forecast: April 26, 2017

Posted:Apr 26 2017 04:11AM EDT

Updated:Apr 26 2017 04:11AM EDT

April 26, 2017 - Good Wednesday! Looks like another warm, sun filled day. Skies are dry, rain chances flat. Highs hit in the mid-80s inland, lower 80s along the coast. Tonight, mostly clear and comfy. Lows fall into the 60s.

