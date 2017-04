- Welcome back to the work week! Looks like a day of transition as we see a weak front move across the State. Clouds and a few isolated showers through 12pm. As we head into the early-mid afternoon, skies will clear and trend mostly sunny. Highs hit near 82 today, winds will be breezy from the West at 10-20 mph. Tonight, cooler temps, clear skies. Lows fall into the 60s.