Weather Forecast: April 21, 2017

- Good Friday to You! Looks like another warm, dry day for the area. Expect interior highs in mid-upper 80s. Plentiful sunshine and breezy weather from time to time. Coastal locations see breezy conditions by the afternoon and highs near 82. Tonight, cool and quiet. Lows fall through the 60s tonight. The weekend looks decent with Saturday seeing warmth and sunshine, perhaps a shower of two late. Sunday brings a bigger rain chance near 50% with beneficial raindrops for a greater chunk of Central Florida.