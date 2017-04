- Looks like another great day for the area. Expect lots of sunshine with a few clouds mixing in for the PM. Highs hit near 86 inland, near 80 along the beaches. Could be a few isolated showers or sprinkles that brush the coast. Winds will be from the East at 5-15 mph. Tonight, cool and quiet. Skies are dry and lows fall through the 60s. Hopefully we see some beneficial rain drops this weekend. That could happen Sunday and into next monday.