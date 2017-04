- Hello there!! Looks like another great weather day for the area. Expect some morning fog and smoke in spots early on....then skies become mostly sunny, a few clouds move from East to West this afternoon. Only very isolated coastal sprinkles today, chance near 10% or less. Highs hit near 86 inland, closer to 80 along the beaches. Tonight, partly cloudy and quiet. Skies stay dry and lows fall to near 65.