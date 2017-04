- Good day! Looks like a toasty Monday for the area. High temps hit in the mid-80s for interior locales, closer to 80 along the beaches. Winds will be much lighter overall compared to days past. Skies are dry. tonight, uneventful, cool and quiet. Lows by tomorrow morning bottom out in the mid-60s. Rest of the week sees additional warming, closer to 90 degrees. Rain chances see a modest increase as we pass through midweek.