Weather Forecast: April 14, 2017

- Good Friday! Looks like another nice weather day for the area. Expect highs near 81 inland, upper 70s along the coast. Passing clouds and sunshine will comprise the local skies today. Winds may get a bit sporty as we head towards the noon hour. Rain chances are unfortunately out of the equation, conditions remain very dry. Tonight, cool and quiet. Lows drop through the 60s into Saturday morning. Saturday and Sunday look nice with highs in the 80s, cooler beaches. Could be a few coastal showers or sprinkles coming in off the ocean, otherwise it's dry and breezy.