With low-to-moderate humidity and a strong easterly breeze, central Florida's brush fire threat remains high on Tuesday. Expect lots of sunshine, with temperatures hitting the low 80s inland, upper 70s along the coast. The next best chance of a few showers comes Thursday, but overall, conditions will be dry as we head toward Easter Sunday. Tonight, temperatures will drop to around 63 degrees, under partly cloudy skies. Have a fantastic Tuesday!