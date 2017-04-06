Forecast: Thursday, April 6

Most of north and central Florida residents are starting their Thursday morning under a "Tornado Watch," as strong thunderstorms race across the state. The "watch," which remains in effect until 8 AM, means tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area.

The showers and storms will be south of Orlando by noon, with clearing skies and a ton of sunshine into the afternoon.

After setting new records on Wednesday, (hitting 96 degrees in Orlando) expect MUCH cooler temperatures today, with strong winds out of the West.

Tonight, temperatures will drop down to 51 degrees, with afternoon temperatures hanging out in the low-70s on Friday. Picture-perfect weather sticks around through the weekend, with no rain chance and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s.