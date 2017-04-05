Weather forecast: April 5, 2017

- Good morning! After yesterday's soaking, sunshine returns today. Along with the sun comes the heat, expect highs nearing 92 today, just a touch cooler along the beaches. Winds will be breezy at times today. Tonight, clouds increase very late and rain chances rise after 12am as another cold front approaches the State. A few stronger or even severe storms will be possible across the area early Thursday morning. Stay with FOX 35 for the very latest as storms make a return to Florida.