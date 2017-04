- Good morning! Interesting weather day for the area. Hot temps return first off with highs near 91 today. Skies will be mixed with sun and clouds. Rain chances will be much higher for people in Marion and Alachua Counties, 70% there....30% for Orlando Metro and the surrounding areas. Tonight, warm and muggy, lows near 70. A shower or storm will be possible before 9pm tonight, partly cloudy late.