Weather Forecast: March 31, 2017

Posted:Mar 31 2017 04:02AM EDT

Updated:Mar 31 2017 04:02AM EDT

March 31, 2017 - Good Friday to you! Looks like clouds increase today and rain chances rise into the 30-40% range. Highs hit near 85. Tonight, drying and clearing late. Rain chance tonight is 0%. Lows tonight fall into the 60s.

