- Expect another very warm day for Central Florida with highs hitting near 90 again! Clouds will increase after 2pm today and that could promote a shower or 2 for areas North of the I-4 corridor. Tonight, lows fall into the 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Rain chances increase Friday (tomorrow) as a front slips into the State from the Gulf of Mexico. Chances stand near 40% and generally after 12pm.