Weather Forecast: March 29, 2017

March 29, 2017 - Expect another very warm day with highs near 88 inland, lower 80s along the beaches. Skies are dry all day, winds are light. Tonight, a few clouds arrive late, lows fall to near 66. Rain chances increase by Friday to near 50%
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
