Weather Forecast: March 29, 2017

Posted:Mar 29 2017 03:55AM EDT

Updated:Mar 29 2017 03:56AM EDT

March 29, 2017 - Expect another very warm day with highs near 88 inland, lower 80s along the beaches. Skies are dry all day, winds are light. Tonight, a few clouds arrive late, lows fall to near 66. Rain chances increase by Friday to near 50%

