Weather Forecast: March 24, 2017

March 24, 2017 - Good Friday to you! Looks like a day of mixed skies and highs nearing 78, cooler beaches. A few passing showers with rain chances near 20%. Tonight, cooling down to near 58, passing clouds and light winds.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
March 24, 2017 - Good Friday to you! Looks like a day of mixed skies and highs nearing 78, cooler beaches. A few passing showers with rain chances near 20%. Tonight, cooling down to near 58, passing clouds and light winds.