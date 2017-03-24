Weather Forecast: March 24, 2017

March 24, 2017 - Good Friday to you! Looks like a day of mixed skies and highs nearing 78, cooler beaches. A few passing showers with rain chances near 20%. Tonight, cooling down to near 58, passing clouds and light winds.

