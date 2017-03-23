Windy, Rainy Thursday

Posted:Mar 23 2017 04:28AM EDT

Updated:Mar 23 2017 04:35AM EDT

Wednesday will be slightly cooler, with temperatures in the low-to mid-70s.
A strong ENE wind behind a cold front moving over the state will increase cloud cover and bring in a few fast-moving showers.
Temperatures on Wednesday soared to the upper 80s, hitting 90 degrees in Melbourne.
Rain chances today will be greatest along the coast, and we'll see a few passing showers inland.
This weekend will feature a ton of sunshine and afternoon high temperatures in the 80s.

 

