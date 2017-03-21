Forecast: Tuesday, March 21

Posted:Mar 21 2017 03:53AM EDT

Updated:Mar 21 2017 03:54AM EDT

Happy Tuesday! Get ready for another day of wall-to-wall sunshine and even warmer temperatures.
Winds will be out of the southwest, as a big ridge of high pressure keeps us rain-free.
Afternoon high temps will top off around 82 degrees inland, with upper 70s along the coast.
A cold front will make its way over the area on Thursday, bringing a few passing showers and adjusting temperatures to the upper 70s by Friday.
Have a fantastic day!

 

