Forecast: Tuesday, March 21

Happy Tuesday! Get ready for another day of wall-to-wall sunshine and even warmer temperatures.

Winds will be out of the southwest, as a big ridge of high pressure keeps us rain-free.

Afternoon high temps will top off around 82 degrees inland, with upper 70s along the coast.

A cold front will make its way over the area on Thursday, bringing a few passing showers and adjusting temperatures to the upper 70s by Friday.

Have a fantastic day!




