Forecast: Monday, March 20, 2017

Goodbye Winter, hello Spring! The vernal equinox, or Spring, is scheduled to start around 6:29 a.m.

Expect wall-to-wall sunshine as high pressure dominates the forecast.

Temperatures will climb to around 77 degrees inland, and upper 60s/low 70s along the coast.

Winds will be out of the northeast today, and it will be a lot less breezy than Sunday.

Tonight temperatures in Orlando will drop to 52 degrees, under mostly clear skies.

Make it a great Monday!

