Forecast: Monday, March 20, 2017

Posted:Mar 20 2017 03:23AM EDT

Updated:Mar 20 2017 03:23AM EDT

Goodbye Winter, hello Spring!  The vernal equinox, or Spring, is scheduled to start around 6:29 a.m.
Expect wall-to-wall sunshine as high pressure dominates the forecast.
Temperatures will climb to around 77 degrees inland, and upper 60s/low 70s along the coast.
Winds will be out of the northeast today, and it will be a lot less breezy than Sunday.
Tonight temperatures in Orlando will drop to 52 degrees, under mostly clear skies.
Make it a great Monday!
 

