Weather Forecast: March 15, 2017

- Good Day! Looks like the big chill is coming to Central Florida! Expect sunny but, chilly weather today. Highs hit near 60. Breezy winds can be expected through the day. Tonight, lows fall to near 40 in Orlando, much colder away from the city. A freeze watch is up for interior Volusia County and Northern Lake County. Freeze warning for Flagler, Marion and Sumter from 2am-9am Thursday. Hard freeze warning for Alachua County from 2am-9am Thursday. Cover up the pipes, plants and bring in the pets tonight!