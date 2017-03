- Good Day! Looks like a wet one for the area on this Monday. Low pressure will cross the State and allow for clouds and rain chances to settle in. High are in the mid-upper 70s and rain chances stand near 70%. Tonight, rain chances remain elevated (70%) and low fall into the 50s. The rest of the week trends COLDER with highs by Wednesday and Thursday only in the low-mid 60s, lows by midweek fall into the 40s.