- Good morning! Looks like a cooler, breezy day for the area. Gradual clearing will allow for mostly sunny skies by the afternoon hours. Highs hit near 70 today. Tonight, clear and chilly. Lows fall to near 50 with a Northerly wind at 5-15 mph. Saturday and Sunday look decent, cool with highs in the lower 70s, windy, especially along the coast. While the rain chance is flat both days, periods of cloud cover will come in off the ocean through the weekend.