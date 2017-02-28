Winter storm causes major flooding in San Diego

- A winter storm in San Diego brought heavy rain across the area causing major floods throughout the city including the professional baseball field being covered in a pool of rain water.

Good thing @Padres are in Arizona for #Springtraining --- Petco Park flooded today https://t.co/YxeVwo8kqA pic.twitter.com/EhsVhA2CQb — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) February 28, 2017

A picture posted on social media showed the Major League ballpark field underwater.

San Diego Padres spokeswoman Shana Wilson told FOX 5 an amount of rain had fallen so quickly the drainage was slow to keep up. Field crews do not anticipate any damage from the standing water.

Wilson also added there is no grass on the field because they had just taken out all the dirt from the Monster Jam. Field crews planned to lay down new sod later this week.

The San Diego Padres are currently in Peoria, Arizona for spring training.