Weather Forecast: February 24, 2017

February 24, 2017 - Happy Friday.....HUGE improvements in the weather today. Mostly sunny and war, high near 83. Tonight, cool and quiet, lows near 62. Weekend looks great, warm and rain free for a change!
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
February 24, 2017 - Happy Friday.....HUGE improvements in the weather today. Mostly sunny and war, high near 83. Tonight, cool and quiet, lows near 62. Weekend looks great, warm and rain free for a change!