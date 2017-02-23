Weather Forecast: February 23, 2017

- Good day! Looks like a continuation of rain chances today. While the coverage and intensity will be nowhere near Wednesday's rainfall, chances remain in the 50% range. Mostly cloudy skies and highs near 77 are both expected. Winds will get a bit breezy at times, especially in the coastal areas. High surf advisory is in effect for both Volusia and Flagler Counties. Tonight, lows fall into the 60s, rain chances diminish by 8pm....the exception will be along the coast with a few showers possibly blowing in off the Atlantic. Friday offers a dry-out, sun filled skies and a great start to the weekend!