- Good morning!! Looks like a day of transition for our area. A cold front will blow through this morning. Clouds and few showers will accompany this system as it moves from North to South. Clearing will commence by late morning with ample sun expected by the lunch hour. Winds become breezy from the Northwest at 15-20 mph. Highs make it to 80 today....HOWEVER...colder tonight with clear skies and lows near 50.