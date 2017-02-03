Weather Forecast: February 3, 2017

- Good morning! Looks like a decent day for the area. Expect mainly mostly sunny skies and a few passing clouds. Highs are warm and near 79. Tonight, a front will approach the state from the North. This feature will send some extra cloud cover in late tonight. Lows tonight fall to near 55. Saturday offers a blend of sun and clouds, a few showers might pop up as well, especially for areas closer to the coast. Rain chance around Orlando stands near 10%, 20-30% closer to the beaches.