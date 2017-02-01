Weather Forecast: February 1, 2017

February 1, 2017 - Looks like another fantastic weather day for the region. Highs are near 75 for the PM and loads of sunshine high in the sky. Tonight, lows near 54, skies are clear & quiet.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
February 1, 2017 - Looks like another fantastic weather day for the region. Highs are near 75 for the PM and loads of sunshine high in the sky. Tonight, lows near 54, skies are clear & quiet.