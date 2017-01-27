January 27, 2017 - Happy Friday!! Get ready for a cooler day with mixed skies, and afternoon high temperatures topping off in the mid-to-upper 60s. Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will increase rain chances late Saturday night into Sunday.
Tonight will be chilly, with low temperatures dropping down to the 40s, and 30s for north central Florida.
Weather Forecast: January 27, 2017
January 27, 2017 - Happy Friday!! Get ready for a cooler day with mixed skies, and afternoon high temperatures topping off in the mid-to-upper 60s. Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will increase rain chances late Saturday night into Sunday.