- Hello there! Looks like a great weather day for he region. Big high pressure out over the Atlantic will feed an Easterly wind flow into the State yet again today. Expect passing clouds mixed with sunshine and highs nearing 80 degrees. Rain chances are low and near 10% at best. Tonight, scattered clouds and lows nearing 60 degrees. Any hint of Winter weather coming into the State looks unlikely for at least 7-10 days.....