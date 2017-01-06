Weather Forecast: January 6, 2017

- Hello! Looks like a nice day for the region on this Friday. Highs hit near 79, sunny skies and comfy air. Tonight, low pressure approaches the area from the Gulf of Mexico. This feature will spark rain chances late tonight (after 2am) and into Saturday. Rain chances will be near 80% at peak Saturday AM. Lows tonight fall into the 60s and clouds will increase through the night. Much colder air moves in after 2pm Saturday with dropping temps into the 50s by 5pm Saturday afternoon. Saturday night into Sunday AM will offer lows in Orlando near 38. North Central Florida, Ocala to Gainesville will fall to near 30 degrees. Sunday is quite cold and windy, highs near 53 (if we're lucky)