- Looks like a beautiful weather day for the area! Expect lots of sunshine and high temps near 75 by 3pm. Tonight, we trend clear & cool. Lows tonight fall into the mid-50s. Big cold front on the way for late Friday night and Saturday. This feature will bring a tremendous boost in rain chances late Friday night and rather wet weather for Saturday. Sunday will offer up clearing weather...HOWEVER...highs Sunday only hit near 53, so get the firewood ready and stay warm!