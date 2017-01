- Looks like a warm, humid, breezy day for the area. Highs hit near 85 today! Rain chances are up a bit and around 30% after 12pm. Could be a few thunderstorms and higher rain chances near 50% over North-Central Florida from mid-morning on as a front moves in from the North. Tonight, a few isolated showers, chances near 20%. Lows tonight fall to near 65.