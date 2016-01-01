Weather Forecast: January 1, 2016

Posted:Jan 02 2017 04:15AM EST

Updated:Jan 02 2017 04:15AM EST

January 1, 2016 - Expect increasing clouds today and rain chances coming up a touch this afternoon. Rain chances stand near 30%. High temps are quite warm today and near 83. Tonight, lows near 67, rain chances overnight come up to near 50%.

