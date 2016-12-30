Weather Headline: December 30, 2016

December 30, 2016 - Sunny & cool today, high of only 60. Clear and cold tonight, low near 40. Freeze watches for Marion and Alachua Counties late tonight into Saturday morning as lows in both area fall to around 32.

