- Day of transition for the area.....cold front will move through the area by this evening. This feature will increase the cloud cover steadily after 12pm and even bring a few showers to the area after 2pm. Highs will still be warm and in the lower 80s....HOWEVER....later tonight, skies will clear and temps will take a huge drop into the 40s overnight with breezy winds. Friday will offer highs of only 60 degrees with a decent breeze and ample sunshine.