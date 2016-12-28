Weather Forecast: December 28, 2016

Posted:Dec 28 2016 03:58AM EST

Updated:Dec 28 2016 03:59AM EST

December 28, 2016 - Expect another round of very dense AM fog, sunshine gradually returns late AM into the PM hours. Highs hit near 82 today, skies are mainly dry. Tonight. mostly cloudy, fog develops yet again late. Lows fall to near 63.

