Sponsored Advertising: Unplug, Unwind and Connect: 5 Natural Retreats

SPOTTING DOLPHINS AT SARASOTA BAY: Sarasota Bay is home to a wide range of wildlife, including endangered species. Snowy plovers, least terns, black skimmers and sea turtles nest on the beaches, and the protected waters are home to manatees and more than 100 Atlantic bottlenose dolphins. Guided kayak tours, cruises and nature safaris make it possible to get up close with majestic marine life for an interactive and educational experience the whole family is sure to love.
Everybody needs a break from technology and the grind of daily life once in a while. Sarasota offers countless ways to shuck the modern world and get back to nature.