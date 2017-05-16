Sponsored Advertising: Unplug, Unwind and Connect: 5 Natural Retreats



CAMPING AT MYAKKA RIVER STATE PARK: For a wild adventure, head to Myakka River State Park and rent one of the historic palm log cabins that date back to the 1930s. The cabins include modern facilities such as showers and kitchens, but the absence of televisions and phones lets you disconnect from the world and enjoy the solitude of nature. Alternatively, pitch a tent at one of the primitive camping grounds for a real taste of outdoor living. The various campsites make useful bases of operation for tackling the Myakka Trail, which includes almost 39 miles of loop trails that take you far from the worries of modern life..

