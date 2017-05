FOR THE ROMANTIC: If you're looking for the perfect spot to "pop the question," or you just want to spend quality time with your partner, Crescent Beach at Siesta Key is ideal. The two-mile stretch offers stunning views of the Gulf of Mexico waters, and the white sand never gets hot. Kick off your shoes, and watch the sunset for a magical moment you will never forget. Alternatively, head to Manasota Key, a secluded spot where love is always in the air.