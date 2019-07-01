< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Woman claims KFC gave her green chicken: 'I'll probably be avoiding KFC for a while after this' Posted Jul 01 2019 01:48PM EDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 02:22PM EDT src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>KFC owner petitions for Michelin star recognition</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/all-cheetos-everything-kfc-rolls-out-cheetos-chicken-sandwich-cheetos-hot-wings-mac-and-cheetos"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/kfc1_1561399118704_7436525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>KFC and Cheetos announce their new collaboration</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/chicken-flowers-kfc-obsessed-student-gifted-fried-chicken-bouquet-for-college-graduation"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Lucy-1-Zhao-Caters%20THUMB_1560369324537.jpg_7389231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>KFC-obsessed student gifted fried chicken bouquet</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/kfc-starts-selling-fried-chicken-skin"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/CHICKEN%20SKIN%201_1559587808962.jpg_7347279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>KFC starts selling fried chicken skin</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - There’s light meat and dark meat, but there’s never supposed to be green meat.</p> <p>A pregnant woman in the United Kingdom claims that <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/kfc-green-chicken">she sold a piece of green chicken from a KFC</a>. She took a picture of the oddly colored piece of meat, which appears to be green underneath the fried coating.</p> <p>The unusual looking food was purchased at a KFC in Lakeside, England, The Sun reports. Chanelle Jackson claims that she ordered two Mighty Buckets for her and her family. When she went to give a piece of chicken to her 15-month-old daughter, however, she noticed it looked off.</p> <p>“As soon as I looked inside, I knew it wasn't right,” she told The Sun. “Luckily I'd not taken a bite of it yet though."</p> <p>"I'm not sure why it was that color, but I knew I didn't want to eat it, especially as I am 30 weeks pregnant,” she continued. “I was going to share it with my 15-month-old daughter as they had run out of popcorn chicken, and I don't know what would have happened if she had eaten it. We checked the rest of the chicken, but it was the only piece that had that color.”</p> <p>She claims that she then returned the chicken to the restaurant, where the employees shared her reaction. They gave her some replacement food, but Jackson claims that she had lost her appetite.</p> <p>“I think I’ll probably be avoiding KFC for a while after this.”</p> <p>In a statement obtained by The Sun, however, KFC claims that the chicken looks worse than it actually is. The statement says, “We’ve looked into this and while it’s clearly not nice to see, it’s completely harmless and occasionally comes as a result of dealing with fresh chicken. More Unusual Stories

Man sues Hardee's over too few Hash Rounds in his meal: 'I just want to be treated fairly'

Posted Jul 01 2019 08:34AM EDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 08:35AM EDT

A North Carolina man is suing Hardee's, claiming the fast-food chain's manager did not treat him fairly by giving him too few Hash Rounds on his breakfast plate. src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/GETTY_hardees_070119_1561984360605_7459790_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/GETTY_hardees_070119_1561984360605_7459790_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/GETTY_hardees_070119_1561984360605_7459790_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/GETTY_hardees_070119_1561984360605_7459790_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/GETTY_hardees_070119_1561984360605_7459790_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by: Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man sues Hardee's over too few Hash Rounds in his meal: 'I just want to be treated fairly'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 08:34AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 08:35AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A North Carolina man is suing Hardee’s, claiming the fast-food chain’s manager did not treat him fairly by giving him too few Hash Rounds on his breakfast plate .</p><p>Tommy Martin, 58, is claiming his rights were violated when a manager, whose name was not shared, refused to give him the correct amount of Hash Rounds. According to Hardee's website, a breakfast platter appears to come with about a dozen of the deep fried potatoes.

Martin, who is black, is alleging the incident was racially motivated, noting the manager and other customers at the restaurants were white, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Texas woman banned from Walmart after eating half a cake, demanding to pay half price

Posted Jun 29 2019 03:29PM EDT
Updated Jun 29 2019 03:38PM EDT

A Texas woman was banned from her local Walmart after police say she ate half a cake and refused to pay for the missing portion.

Wichita Falls Police were called to a Walmart on Greenbriar Road just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday after receiving calls that a woman walked around the store eating half of a cake and refusing to pay for the whole item, Department Spokesman Officer Jeff Hughes told the Wichita Falls Times Record News. Agents seize snails in luggage at Atlanta's airport

By FOX 5 News

Posted Jun 28 2019 09:26PM EDT
Updated Jun 29 2019 08:38AM EDT

It was a surprising find at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents discover two giant African snails in a traveler's luggage.</p><p>Two members of the CBP's Beagle Brigade alerted agents to something inside luggage arriving on a flight from Nigeria.</p><p>Inside, agents said they found the snails plus prohibited fruits and vegetables.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/sentencing-begins-for-scott-nelson"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/scott%20nelson_1562018147225.jpg_7461777_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="scott nelson_1562018147225.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sentencing begins for Scott Nelson</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/drone-captures-shark-lurking-close-to-family"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/drone%20captures%20shark%20on%20camera_1562013731542.jpg_7461403_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="drone captures shark on camera_1562013731542.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Drone captures shark lurking close to family</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/uswnt-jersey-is-nikes-best-selling-in-a-single-season-more-than-any-other-soccer-team"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/wwc%20jersey_1562012723822.png_7461259_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - (L-R) Tobin Heath,Megan Rapinoe,Alex Morgan,Carli Lloyd,Julie Ertz of the USA pose for a portrait during the official FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 portrait session. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)" title="wwc jersey_1562012723822.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>USWNT jersey is Nike's best-selling in a single season — more than any other soccer team</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/cbp-condemns-disturbing-private-facebook-group-with-reported-graphic-posts-by-employees" > <h3>CBP condemns ‘disturbing' private Facebook group with reported graphic posts by employees</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/facebook-instant/cbp-condemns-disturbing-private-facebook-group-with-reported-graphic-posts-by-employees" data-title="CBP condemns ‘disturbing' private Facebook group" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/facebook-instant/cbp-condemns-disturbing-private-facebook-group-with-reported-graphic-posts-by-employees" addthis:title="CBP condemns ‘disturbing' private Facebook group" portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2704_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2704"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/solutions-sought-for-algae-woes" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/still-2019-02-06-15h56m25s234_1549486620810_6727713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/still-2019-02-06-15h56m25s234_1549486620810_6727713_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/still-2019-02-06-15h56m25s234_1549486620810_6727713_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/still-2019-02-06-15h56m25s234_1549486620810_6727713_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/still-2019-02-06-15h56m25s234_1549486620810_6727713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Solutions sought for algae woes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/sheriff-removed-after-parkland-shooting-running-for-old-job-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/broward-sheriff-scott-israel_1519339866146_4993010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/broward-sheriff-scott-israel_1519339866146_4993010_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/broward-sheriff-scott-israel_1519339866146_4993010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/broward-sheriff-scott-israel_1519339866146_4993010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/broward-sheriff-scott-israel_1519339866146_4993010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sheriff removed after Parkland shooting running for old job</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/preview-orlando-city-returns-home-to-face-philadelphia" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Preview: Orlando City returns home to face Philadelphia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/los-angeles-angels-pitcher-tyler-skaggs-unexpectedly-dies-in-texas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1149716972_1562015127320_7461506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1149716972_1562015127320_7461506_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1149716972_1562015127320_7461506_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1149716972_1562015127320_7461506_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1149716972_1562015127320_7461506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs unexpectedly dies in Texas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/drone-captures-shark-lurking-close-to-family" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/drone%20captures%20shark%20on%20camera_1562013731542.jpg_7461403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/drone%20captures%20shark%20on%20camera_1562013731542.jpg_7461403_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/drone%20captures%20shark%20on%20camera_1562013731542.jpg_7461403_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/drone%20captures%20shark%20on%20camera_1562013731542.jpg_7461403_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/drone%20captures%20shark%20on%20camera_1562013731542.jpg_7461403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Drone captures shark lurking close to family</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 