The truth is out there, and the UFO Cruise Seminar-at-Sea is hoping to help you find it on a seven-day Holland America cruise from San Diego through the Mexican Riviera.
The UFO Cruise is packed with lectures about UFOs, extraterrestrial life and alien contact from some of the most prominent thought leaders on the otherworldly subjects, and promises to sail you into “revelations of truth, higher wisdom, and elevated awareness.”
The executive director of Mutual UFO Network , Jan Harzan, will be giving a talk on MUFON's work as the largest and oldest UFO research organization, which has more than 100,000 case files from 50 years of investigating UFOs and extraterrestrial encounters. Harzan became the executive director of MUFON in August of 2013 after 37 years an an executive with IBM.