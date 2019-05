- The Torrington Police Department say that Jose Simms, a wanted man, has agreed to turn himself in to the police if they can get 15,000 likes on a Facebook post about him.

Police are asking the public to like the post. For additional help, they also ask that you share it on Facebook and other social media platforms, like Twitter and Instagram.

They also ask that if you know the location of either Jose Simms or Kristopher Waananen, please contact them at 860-489-2007.

The Facebook post that the Torrington Police Department is referring to is below.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.