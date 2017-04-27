< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Taco Bell-themed hotel to open for 3 nights in August d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423107929");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423107929-410781304"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="iStock" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>iStock</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423107929-410781304" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" Posted Aug 09 2019 07:29PM EDT data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423107929" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>IRVINE, California (AP)</strong> - It's nacho average hotel. Taco Bell is taking over a hotel in Palm Springs, California, for three nights this August.</p><p>The fast-food chain says everything will be Taco Bell-themed, from the room decor to the breakfast menu to pool floaties shaped like hot sauce packets.</p><p>There will be Taco Bell snacks and cocktails and Taco Bell nail art in the salon. A few new menu items will also debut there.</p><p>Irvine-based Taco Bell isn't yet saying which actual hotel is hosting the event. Reservations will be available starting next month.</p><p>The promotion is unusual, but not totally unprecedented. McDonald's opened a hotel in Switzerland in 2001, complete with golden arch-shaped headboards. More Unusual Stories data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/Staring_down_bold_seagulls_may_stop_them_0_7584910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/Staring_down_bold_seagulls_may_stop_them_0_7584910_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/Staring_down_bold_seagulls_may_stop_them_0_7584910_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/Staring_down_bold_seagulls_may_stop_them_0_7584910_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/Staring_down_bold_seagulls_may_stop_them_0_7584910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Scientists believe they've found a way to keep daring seagulls from stealing off your plate." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Staring at seagulls may prevent them from stealing your food, scientists suggest</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 07:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 07:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Seagulls are rather notorious for food-snatching in urban areas — like the hungry gull who went viral after nabbing a $21 lobster roll out of the hand of an unsuspecting woman who caught it all on camera — but scientists now believe that staring might be the best way to keep feisty gulls at bay.</p><p>RELATED: Seagull photobombs, steals woman's lobster roll</p><p>Researchers focused on herring gulls in coastal towns in Cornwall, U.K., an area where gulls are accustomed to human interactions and have eaten humans’ food before.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/unusual/thousands-of-tarantulas-expected-to-crawl-through-colorado-in-mass-migration" title="Thousands of tarantulas expected to crawl through Colorado in mass migration" data-articleId="422976867" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Thousands_of_tarantulas_expected_to_craw_0_7582278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Thousands_of_tarantulas_expected_to_craw_0_7582278_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Thousands_of_tarantulas_expected_to_craw_0_7582278_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Thousands_of_tarantulas_expected_to_craw_0_7582278_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Thousands_of_tarantulas_expected_to_craw_0_7582278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Looking for the ultimate family getaway? Well now’s your chance to witness the great tarantula migration expected to kick off this month in Colorado." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thousands of tarantulas expected to crawl through Colorado in mass migration</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 07:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 11:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Looking for the ultimate family getaway? Well now’s your chance to witness the great tarantula migration expected to kick off this month in Colorado.</p><p>According to the Gazette , thousands of tarantulas with a high libido can be seen crawling through the Colorado grasslands in search of a mate, beginning their exodus from August through early October.</p><p>Scientists say many of the spiders are 10-year-old males looking to mate with females that make their burrows in Colorado’s grasslands.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/unusual/chernobyl-vodka-scientists-make-non-radioactive-spirit-using-grains-and-water-from-exclusion-zone" title="Chernobyl vodka: Scientists make non-radioactive spirit using grains and water from exclusion zone" data-articleId="422928913" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Scientists_create_vodka_made_with_grains_0_7581754_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Scientists_create_vodka_made_with_grains_0_7581754_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Scientists_create_vodka_made_with_grains_0_7581754_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Scientists_create_vodka_made_with_grains_0_7581754_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Scientists_create_vodka_made_with_grains_0_7581754_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A group of scientists from the United Kingdom and Ukraine made an experimental vodka called Atomik Vodka that was distilled with grains and water from the Chernobyl exclusion zone." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chernobyl vodka: Scientists make non-radioactive spirit using grains and water from exclusion zone</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 02:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 07:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A team of scientists from the Ukraine and United Kingdom created an experimental bottle of vodka made from grains and water in the Chernobyl nuclear exclusion zone.</p><p>The “artisan vodka” that is not radioactive is called Atomik. While only one bottle was made, the team hopes to produce more of the spirit and sell it to help the community affected by the Chernobyl nuclear accident.</p><p>“More than 30 years after the accident, we believe that what these areas need most is economic development and management of the unique wildlife resource the abandoned areas represent,” the Atomik Vodka website states .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/staring-at-seagulls-may-prevent-them-from-stealing-your-food-scientists-suggest"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/SeagullStealingFries_Banner_Getty_1565393843727_7584563_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Seagulls steal chips from a harbour side restaurant table in Sydney. Some scientists now think staring at gulls can deter them from attempting to steal food. (Photo by PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images)" title="SeagullStealingFries_Banner_Getty_1565393843727-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Staring at seagulls may prevent them from stealing your food, scientists suggest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/couple-in-their-70s-found-dead-in-apparent-murder-suicide-left-notes-about-medical-bills-officials"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/GettyImages-526608850%20THUMB_1565393340326.jpg_7584561_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Senior couple walks hand in hand on Aug. 8, 2014 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Francis Dean/Corbis via Getty Images)" title="526608850_1565393340326-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Couple in their 70s found dead in apparent murder-suicide, left notes about medical bills: officials</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/orange-county-starts-school-year-with-added-security"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/barbara-jenkins-orange%20county%20superintendent_1565389795439.jpg_7584781_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="barbara-jenkins-orange county superintendent_1565389795439.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Orange County starts school year with added security</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/family-gets-apology-refund-after-missed-flight"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/Muriel-Moorehead-Norwegian-Airline-missed-flight_1565301157154_7582153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Muriel-Moorehead-Norwegian-Airline-missed-flight_1565301157154.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family gets apology, refund after missed flight</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/SeagullStealingFries_Banner_Getty_1565393843727_7584563_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/SeagullStealingFries_Banner_Getty_1565393843727_7584563_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/SeagullStealingFries_Banner_Getty_1565393843727_7584563_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/SeagullStealingFries_Banner_Getty_1565393843727_7584563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Seagulls&#x20;steal&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;chips&#x20;from&#x20;a&#x20;harbour&#x20;side&#x20;restaurant&#x20;table&#x20;in&#x20;Sydney&#x2e;&#x20;Some&#x20;scientists&#x20;now&#x20;think&#x20;staring&#x20;at&#x20;gulls&#x20;can&#x20;deter&#x20;them&#x20;from&#x20;attempting&#x20;to&#x20;steal&#x20;food&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;PETER&#x20;PARKS&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Staring at seagulls may prevent them from stealing your food, scientists suggest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/samsung-ditches-headphone-jack-after-jabs-at-jackless-rivals-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/02/25/New_Samsung_phone__Nicer_camera__static__0_5005456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/02/25/New_Samsung_phone__Nicer_camera__static__0_5005456_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/02/25/New_Samsung_phone__Nicer_camera__static__0_5005456_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/02/25/New_Samsung_phone__Nicer_camera__static__0_5005456_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/02/25/New_Samsung_phone__Nicer_camera__static__0_5005456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Samsung ditches headphone jack after jabs at jackless rivals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/couple-in-their-70s-found-dead-in-apparent-murder-suicide-left-notes-about-medical-bills-officials" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/GettyImages-526608850%20THUMB_1565393340326.jpg_7584561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/GettyImages-526608850%20THUMB_1565393340326.jpg_7584561_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/GettyImages-526608850%20THUMB_1565393340326.jpg_7584561_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/GettyImages-526608850%20THUMB_1565393340326.jpg_7584561_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/GettyImages-526608850%20THUMB_1565393340326.jpg_7584561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Senior&#x20;couple&#x20;walks&#x20;hand&#x20;in&#x20;hand&#x20;on&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Aug&#x2e;&#x20;8&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;2014&#x20;in&#x20;Copenhagen&#x2c;&#x20;Denmark&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Francis&#x20;Dean&#x2f;Corbis&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Couple in their 70s found dead in apparent murder-suicide, left notes about medical bills: officials</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/unusual/taco-bell-themed-hotel-to-open-for-3-nights-in-august" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="iStock" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Taco Bell-themed hotel to open for 3 nights in August</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/tim-tebow-opens-10th-playroom-for-children-at-adventhealth-daytona-beach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/TimmysPlayroom1_1565392956879_7584884_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/TimmysPlayroom1_1565392956879_7584884_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/TimmysPlayroom1_1565392956879_7584884_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/TimmysPlayroom1_1565392956879_7584884_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/TimmysPlayroom1_1565392956879_7584884_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Tim&#x20;Tebow&#x20;Foundation&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;newest&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Timmy&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Playroom&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;location&#x20;at&#x20;AdventHealth&#x20;Daytona&#x20;Beach&#x20;has&#x20;his&#x20;favorite&#x20;Bible&#x20;verse&#x20;and&#x20;many&#x20;opportunities&#x20;for&#x20;children&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;hospital&#x20;to&#x20;play&#x20;games&#x20;and&#x20;have&#x20;fun&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Tim&#x20;Tebow&#x20;Foundation&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tim Tebow opens 10th playroom for children at AdventHealth Daytona Beach</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 