Photographer captures osprey carrying shark, carrying fish

A wildlife photographer in Florida captured a stunning photo of an osprey carrying what appeared at first to be a fish in its talons. But after taking a closer look, the photographer realized that the bird’s next meal was in fact a small shark.

"It was very far away so I couldn't see it through my viewer but when I got home and zoomed in on the photo I saw the catch was a shark," Doc Jon said, adding that he thinks the sea creature is about a foot long.

But if you zoom in on the photo, which Jon recently took near Hubbard's Marina in Madeira Beach, you'll see the presence of another tiny creature: in the shark’s mouth appears to be a fish.

