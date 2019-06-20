Lyons said she called Del Monte Foods to file a complaint but she says it took the company more than five days to get back to her at which time they only offered her a $10 check for her “troubles,” she told FOX 43.
A spokesperson for Del Monte Foods told Fox News in an email that initial contact was made with Lyons on June 13 and a follow up conversation took place five days later. They did not comment on the compensation check.
The company sent an additional letter to Lyons asking her to ship a sample of the bird to them so they can have it “be identified by a third party lab.”
Del Monte Foods wrote in a statement to Fox News on Thursday that it is investigating the matter.
"Del Monte Foods is committed to providing high quality, safe and nutritious foods. We are working with the consumer to gather more information and investigate the matter. We implement strict controls throughout our operations to ensure our products meet the highest levels of quality, safety, and purity."
Lyons said she’s “traumatized” by the incident and is hoping that the company look further into how something like this could happen.
A man was arrested for drug possession while catching Pokemon at a Florida park.
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, a deputy made contact with 29-year-old Jonathan Ortiz, who was parked in a closed county park catching Pokemon. The deputy observed marijuana in plain view.
They said that a search was conducted on Ortiz's vehicle and 3.5 grams of cocaine, 5.5 pounds of THC oil, and one pound of marijuana was found.
Toilet papering a house is a teenage rite of passage for many, especially those seeking to stir up some mischief in their neighborhood. The unlucky recipient of the prank can either get angry — at the very least annoyed — or have a laugh and just get to work cleaning it up.
One California mom recently woke up to toilet paper strewn across her front lawn and decided to just roll with it (pun intended).
Aubrey Dupree Seymour found the humor in her yard full of Charmin.
Nearly half of all young people do not wear deodorant, a poll reported.
According to a poll by YouGov.com , nearly four in ten young adults do not wear deodorant.
The YouGov.com poll categorized age into four groups: 18 to 24-year-olds, 25 to 34-year-olds, 35 to 44-year-olds, and 45 to 54-year-olds.