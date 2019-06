- Nearly half of all young people do not wear deodorant, a poll reported.

According to a poll by YouGov.com, nearly four in ten young adults do not wear deodorant.

The ​​YouGov.com poll categorized age into four groups: 18 to 24-year-olds, 25 to 34-year-olds, 35 to 44-year-olds, and 45 to 54-year-olds.

They found that 39% of 18 to 24-year-olds did not wear deodorant in the last 30 days. This was higher than any other age range, with 25 to 34-year-olds being the next closest group.

The poll also added that 18 to 24-year-olds have not purchased deodorant in the last year.

