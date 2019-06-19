< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Nearly half of all young people do not wear deodorant, poll says Posted Jun 19 2019 12:48PM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 12:51PM EDT data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/GETTY_deodorant_061919_1560962764259_7419583_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/GETTY_deodorant_061919_1560962764259_7419583_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/GETTY_deodorant_061919_1560962764259_7419583_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/GETTY_deodorant_061919_1560962764259_7419583_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413554590-413554525" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/GETTY_deodorant_061919_1560962764259_7419583_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/GETTY_deodorant_061919_1560962764259_7419583_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/GETTY_deodorant_061919_1560962764259_7419583_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/GETTY_deodorant_061919_1560962764259_7419583_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/GETTY_deodorant_061919_1560962764259_7419583_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Justin FOX 35 ORLANDO - Nearly half of all young people do not wear deodorant, a poll reported.

According to a poll by YouGov.com, nearly four in ten young adults do not wear deodorant.

The YouGov.com poll categorized age into four groups: 18 to 24-year-olds, 25 to 34-year-olds, 35 to 44-year-olds, and 45 to 54-year-olds.

They found that 39% of 18 to 24-year-olds did not wear deodorant in the last 30 days. This was higher than any other age range, with 25 to 34-year-olds being the next closest group.

The poll also added that 18 to 24-year-olds have not purchased deodorant in the last year. 

For more information on this poll, including how often different age groups wash their hair, visit the YouGov.com website. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Road once adopted by KKK is sponsored by gay pride group</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 01:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 01:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A stretch of road on Florida's Gulf Coast that was adopted by the Ku Klux Klan 25 years ago is now being sponsored by a gay rights group.</p><p>Pasco Pride recently adopted the stretch of Moon Lake Road in New Port Richey.</p><p>WUSF in Tampa reports that the KKK adopted the 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) stretch of the road back in 1993. Pasco Pride President Nina Borders says she was unaware of the KKK's previous sponsorship.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/unusual/rare-blue-lobster-cape-cod-restaurant" title="Extremely rare blue lobster turns up at a restaurant on Cape Cod" data-articleId="412645835" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/ARNOLDS_BLUE_LOBSTER_1_061319_1560472889650_7395400_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/ARNOLDS_BLUE_LOBSTER_1_061319_1560472889650_7395400_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/ARNOLDS_BLUE_LOBSTER_1_061319_1560472889650_7395400_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/ARNOLDS_BLUE_LOBSTER_1_061319_1560472889650_7395400_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/ARNOLDS_BLUE_LOBSTER_1_061319_1560472889650_7395400_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Courtesy of Arnold&#39;s Lobster and Clam Bar/Nathan Nickerson III)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Extremely rare blue lobster turns up at a restaurant on Cape Cod</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 08:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 08:08AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bright blue isn't a color most people would associate with lobsters but one restaurant on Cape Cod in Massachusetts managed to buck that trend when it received an incredibly rare blue lobster.</p><p>Arnold's Lobster and Clam Bar owner Nathan Nickerson III snapped photos of the azure discovery and posted on Facebook on June 8 that the crustacean was caught in the Atlantic before being delivered to their restaurant.</p><p>However, if you're wondering how a blue lobster would taste you'll have to settle for using your imagination. Arnold's is keeping the lobster alive and plans on either releasing it back into the ocean or donating it to an aquarium.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/perfectly-preserved-40000-year-old-severed-wolf-head-from-ice-age-found-in-siberia" title="Perfectly preserved 40,000-year-old severed wolf head from Ice Age found in Siberia" data-articleId="412595697" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Perfectly_preserved_40_000_year_old_seve_0_7395124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Perfectly_preserved_40_000_year_old_seve_0_7395124_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Perfectly_preserved_40_000_year_old_seve_0_7395124_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Perfectly_preserved_40_000_year_old_seve_0_7395124_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Perfectly_preserved_40_000_year_old_seve_0_7395124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Scientists have discovered a 40,000-year-old furry wolf head that was perfectly preserved in permafrost from the Ice Age in Siberia." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Perfectly preserved 40,000-year-old severed wolf head from Ice Age found in Siberia</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 05:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Scientists have discovered a 40,000-year-old furry wolf head that was perfectly preserved in permafrost from the Ice Age in Siberia. </p><p>The ancient wolf head, found in the Russian Arctic region of Yakutia, still had its fangs intact. </p><p>Scientists dated the giant Pleistocene wolf's head at older than 40,000 years, and measured it to be nearly 16 inches long, the Siberian Times reported .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a 