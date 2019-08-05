< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story422259626" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422259626" data-article-version="1.0">Hilarious pics show deer sitting alongside cows, convinced it's one of them</h1> </header> addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/unusual/hilarious-pics-show-deer-sitting-alongside-cows-convinced-it-s-one-of-them" addthis:title="Hilarious pics show deer sitting alongside cows, convinced it's one of them"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422259626.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422259626");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422259626-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422259626-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/05/SWNS_deer%20cow%201_080519_1565022061021.jpg_7573821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422259626-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Photo: SWNS </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/05/SWNS_deer%20cow%201_080519_1565022061021.jpg_7573821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422259626-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="SWNS_deer cow 1_080519_1565022061021.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/05/SWNS_deer%20cow%202_080519_1565022061031.jpg_7573820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422259626-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="SWNS_deer cow 2_080519_1565022061031.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/05/SWNS_deer%20cow%203_080519_1565022064017.jpg_7573822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422259626-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="SWNS_deer cow 3_080519_1565022064017.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-422259626-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/05/SWNS_deer%20cow%201_080519_1565022061021.jpg_7573821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo: SWNS" title="SWNS_deer cow 1_080519_1565022061021.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo: <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="SWNS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">SWNS</span></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/05/SWNS_deer%20cow%202_080519_1565022061031.jpg_7573820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo: SWNS" title="SWNS_deer cow 2_080519_1565022061031.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo: SWNS</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/05/SWNS_deer%20cow%203_080519_1565022064017.jpg_7573822_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo: SWNS" title="SWNS_deer cow 3_080519_1565022064017.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo: SWNS</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/05/SWNS_deer%20cow%201_080519_1565022061021.jpg_7573821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Photo: SWNS" title="SWNS_deer cow 1_080519_1565022061021.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/05/SWNS_deer%20cow%202_080519_1565022061031.jpg_7573820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Photo: SWNS" title="SWNS_deer cow 2_080519_1565022061031.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/05/SWNS_deer%20cow%203_080519_1565022064017.jpg_7573822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Photo: SWNS" title="SWNS_deer cow 3_080519_1565022064017.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/unusual/hilarious-pics-show-deer-sitting-alongside-cows-convinced-it-s-one-of-them" data-title="Deer sits with cows, convinced it's one of them" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/unusual/hilarious-pics-show-deer-sitting-alongside-cows-convinced-it-s-one-of-them" addthis:title="Deer sits with cows, convinced it's one of them" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/unusual/hilarious-pics-show-deer-sitting-alongside-cows-convinced-it-s-one-of-them";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 12:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 02:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422259626" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Now that's a case of mistaken identity.</p> <p>A wildlife photographer has captured remarkable pictures of a deer sitting in the British countryside alongside a herd of cows, convinced it is one of them.</p> <p>Fifty-four-year-old Andrew Fusek Peters captured the images after the deer was "adopted" by the herd several months ago, <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/science/hilarious-pics-show-deer-sitting-alongside-cows-convinced-its-one-of-them">SWNS reports</a>. The deer has regularly been seen grazing alongside the cows after it became separated from its own herd.</p> <p>"This particular male has, for some strange reason, adopted these cows as his herd, and stays with them almost every day - grazing, lying down and acting rather like a cow himself," Fusek Peters said in comments obtained by SWNS.</p> <p>"This type of deer behavior has never been observed or captured before, and really is a Shropshire wonder," Fusek Peters added. "You certainly never see a deer that thinks it's a cow. It's like the deer is copying the cows."</p> <p>The images were captured on April 8 after Fusek Peters spent several hours at the Shropshire field. Fusek Peters said he had been told about it by a friend for several months.</p> <p>"A neighbor has been telling me for months about this," Fusek Peters added. "He said, 'This deer has been hanging out with a herd of cows. You have to go and see it'.</p> <p>"One day he rang me and said 'the deer is there right now'. I drove straight to the farmer's field and spent several hours there with a long lens," Fusek Peters continued. "The cows were in another field before and the deer was with them then too. She was not driving, but was still on the bus as a passenger. (Connecticut State Police)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bus driver locked passenger in luggage compartment</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 12:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 02:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>BOSTON (AP) -- A bus driver has been charged with locking a passenger in the vehicle's luggage compartment.</p><p>Connecticut State Police got a 911 call at about 4 p.m. Sunday from a woman who said she was deliberately locked in the luggage compartment of a Peter Pan bus during a trip from New York City to Boston.</p><p>Authorities tracked the call and pulled the bus over on Interstate 84 in Union, Connecticut.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/mcdonald-s-employee-fired-for-allegedly-refusing-to-serve-paramedics-or-anyone-with-a-badge-" title="McDonald's employee fired for allegedly refusing to serve paramedics, or 'anyone with a badge'" data-articleId="422235540" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/02/F0577E6112F2495E8CE325A73949F13F_1441217646814_151151_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/02/F0577E6112F2495E8CE325A73949F13F_1441217646814_151151_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/02/F0577E6112F2495E8CE325A73949F13F_1441217646814_151151_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/02/F0577E6112F2495E8CE325A73949F13F_1441217646814_151151_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/02/F0577E6112F2495E8CE325A73949F13F_1441217646814_151151_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>McDonald's employee fired for allegedly refusing to serve paramedics, or 'anyone with a badge'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 10:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 10:35AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An employee at a McDonald's restaurant in Florida has been fired after reportedly refusing to serve a pair of paramedics, allegedly over the worker's reluctance to serve "anyone with a badge."</p><p>"We are aware of the unfortunate incident that took place at one of our restaurants last night," wrote Casper's Company, a McDonald's franchisee operating over 60 restaurants in Florida, in a Facebook post earlier this month . "We, like you, were upset and disappointed and took immediate action. The employee has been terminated."</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/unusual/san-francisco-s-poop-patrol-has-logged-50-000-flushes-many-notice-some-improvement" title="San Francisco's 'poop patrol' has logged 50,000 flushes, many notice some improvement" data-articleId="421912497" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/14/San_Francisco_s__poop_patrol___New_effor_0_5929907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/14/San_Francisco_s__poop_patrol___New_effor_0_5929907_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/14/San_Francisco_s__poop_patrol___New_effor_0_5929907_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/14/San_Francisco_s__poop_patrol___New_effor_0_5929907_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/14/San_Francisco_s__poop_patrol___New_effor_0_5929907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The City of San Francisco is preparing to launch a new effort to clean human waste off its streets. A six-person crew will scour targeted neighborhoods looking for human waste." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>San Francisco's 'poop patrol' has logged 50,000 flushes, many notice some improvement</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JANIE HAR, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 03:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 07:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The sidewalks surrounding Ahmed Al Barak's corner market in one of San Francisco's roughest neighborhoods are filled with cardboard, used syringes and homeless people who have nowhere safe to go at night.</p><p>But Al Barak says it's an improvement from a year ago, before the city posted a portable toilet across the street from his business in the city's Tenderloin district.</p><p>He no longer regularly sees people relieve themselves in broad daylight, and he does not see as much feces and urine on the streets. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> Trump came under fire for mistaking Toldeo, Ohio, with Dayton in his remarks. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)" title="TrumpMassShootingDaytonToledo_Banner_Getty_1565024600404-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump called out for confusing Dayton with Toledo in mass shooting remarks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/el-paso-victim-dies-raising-death-toll-of-shooting-rampage-to-21"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/GettyImages-1166139487%20THUMB_1565021177012.jpg_7573756_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="People react and embrace each other during an interfaith vigil for victims of a mass shooting which left at least 20 people dead, on August 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/05/GETTY_el%20paso_080519_1565027374641.png_7573893_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/05/GETTY_el%20paso_080519_1565027374641.png_7573893_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/05/GETTY_el%20paso_080519_1565027374641.png_7573893_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/05/GETTY_el%20paso_080519_1565027374641.png_7573893_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;MARK&#x20;RALSTON&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mexico: Texas shooting 'act of terrorism' against Mexicans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/heartwarming-moment-two-friends-help-tired-little-boy-with-cerebral-palsy-walk-at-water-park" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/05/WTTG%20friends%20help%20boy%20walk_1565027076827.jpg_7573891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/05/WTTG%20friends%20help%20boy%20walk_1565027076827.jpg_7573891_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/05/WTTG%20friends%20help%20boy%20walk_1565027076827.jpg_7573891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/05/WTTG%20friends%20help%20boy%20walk_1565027076827.jpg_7573891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/05/WTTG%20friends%20help%20boy%20walk_1565027076827.jpg_7573891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Mikaila&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Ryan" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Heartwarming moment two friends help tired little boy with cerebral palsy walk at water park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays-extend-winning-streak-to-6-beat-marlins-7-2" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/08/Still0108_00002_1452296184836_701540_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/08/Still0108_00002_1452296184836_701540_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/08/Still0108_00002_1452296184836_701540_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/08/Still0108_00002_1452296184836_701540_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/08/Still0108_00002_1452296184836_701540_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rays extend winning streak to 6, beat Marlins 7-2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-respond-to-well-being-check-to-find-that-boy-was-hungry-and-wanted-to-order-pizza-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/05/SANFORD%20PD_pizza%20well%20being%20check_080519_1565026249210.png_7573884_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/05/SANFORD%20PD_pizza%20well%20being%20check_080519_1565026249210.png_7573884_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/05/SANFORD%20PD_pizza%20well%20being%20check_080519_1565026249210.png_7573884_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/05/SANFORD%20PD_pizza%20well%20being%20check_080519_1565026249210.png_7573884_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/05/SANFORD%20PD_pizza%20well%20being%20check_080519_1565026249210.png_7573884_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police respond to well-being check to find that boy was 'hungry' and 'wanted to order pizza'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/trump-called-out-for-confusing-dayton-with-toledo-in-mass-shooting-remarks" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/TrumpMassShootingDaytonToledo_Banner_Getty_1565024600404_7573870_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/TrumpMassShootingDaytonToledo_Banner_Getty_1565024600404_7573870_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/TrumpMassShootingDaytonToledo_Banner_Getty_1565024600404_7573870_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/TrumpMassShootingDaytonToledo_Banner_Getty_1565024600404_7573870_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/TrumpMassShootingDaytonToledo_Banner_Getty_1565024600404_7573870_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;makes&#x20;remarks&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;on&#x20;the&#x20;mass&#x20;shootings&#x20;that&#x20;occurred&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;in&#x20;El&#x20;Paso&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;Dayton&#x2c;&#x20;Ohio&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;over&#x20;the&#x20;weekend&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;came&#x20;under&#x20;fire&#x20;for&#x20;mistaking&#x20;Toldeo&#x2c;&#x20;Ohio&#x2c;&#x20;with&#x20;Dayton&#x20;in&#x20;his&#x20;remarks&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Wong&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> 