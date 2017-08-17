< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Florida seafood company says someone stole 17,000 oysters data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/17/oysters_1502988869220_3929304_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/17/oysters_1502988869220_3929304_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/17/oysters_1502988869220_3929304_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/17/oysters_1502988869220_3929304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="pelican | Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>pelican | Flickr</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420065583-347573295" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/17/oysters_1502988869220_3929304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/17/oysters_1502988869220_3929304_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/17/oysters_1502988869220_3929304_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/17/oysters_1502988869220_3929304_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/17/oysters_1502988869220_3929304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="pelican | Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>pelican | Flickr</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div Posted Jul 24 2019 05:05PM EDT (AP)</strong> - A Florida seafood company says someone stole 17,000 oysters.</p> <p>Pensacola Bay Oyster Co. posted photos on Instagram of more than 35 empty bags that were tossed into a wooded area along the beach in East Bay on Tuesday. 