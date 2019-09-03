< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 12:42PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 02:39PM EDT</span></p> LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (FoxNews)</strong> - A man in St. Lucie County, Fla., was arrested after he allegedly gave his girlfriend a "wet willy" while he was belligerent, an affidavit says.</p><p>A local sheriff's deputy was called to the home of 47-year-old Joseph Sireci in mid-August. The man's girlfriend claimed that she found Sireci drunk on the living room floor after she returned home from work.</p><p>According to an affidavit <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/story/news/blogs/off-the-beat/2018/08/30/man-jailed-after-wet-willy-caper-st-lucie-county/1020785002/" target="_blank">reviewed by the Treasure Coast Newspapers,</a> Sireci went with his girlfriend, who has not been identified, and her daughter to a different person's home. There, Sireci "continued to drink and be belligerent," according to the affidavit.</p><p>Then, on the way home, Sireci allegedly grabbed his girlfriend's hand, pulled her arm and "continued by giving her a ‘wet willy' sticking his finger in her ear," the affidavit says, according to the newspaper.</p><p>The daughter, whose identity is also unclear at this time, confirmed her mother's account.</p><p><a href="https://www.stluciesheriff.com/p/68/inmate-lookup#.W4qcHOhKiUk" target="_blank">According to inmate records</a>, Sireci was arrested on a battery charge. 