- A Canadian man nicknamed “The Butcher of Gatineau” for killing and dismembering his then-girlfriend in 1999 has been granted parole and hopes to start a new life as a transgender woman in a halfway house.

Khaled Farhan, now legally known as Zahra Farhan, was granted parole in January in an effort to transition into everyday life, the Ottawa Citizen reported Wednesday. Farhan was found guilty in 2000 of the murder of 24-year-old Karina Janveau.

Farhan, who now identifies as a transgender woman, hopes to obtain a seeing-eye dog to help with her visual impairment, the newspaper reported, citing parole documents. The parole board told Farhan: “You are assessed as a low to low end of moderate risk for both general and violence recidivism.”

Janveau had only been with Farhan a year before she was murdered. According to the Ottawa Citizen, Farhan had abused Janveau and threatened to kill her. Farhan was on a cocaine-fueled bender when Janveau was murdered. An autopsy reportedly confirmed that Farhan stabbed Janveau multiple times.



