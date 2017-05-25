Student receives "most likely to become a terrorist" award from teacher

- Days before school let out for summer break Lizeth Villanueva, a 7th grader at Lance Corporal Anthony Aguirre Junior High, received an award. It happened in Avid program, a class she had been taking for two years prepping her for college.

"I received a fake award that is supposed to be a joke that says 'most likely to become a terrorist' Lizeth Villanueva", says Villanueva.

When she came home from school she passed it along to her mother. "It is kind of hard to believe somebody would do that", says Ena Hernandez.

Lizeth says it's upsetting and that even though she and her teacher normally don't get along, that's it's not appropriate. "When she said my name I turned around like what, what did she just say, I was very upset, I was mad but I didn't show it", says Villanueva.

The family says Channelview ISD addressed the issue by suspending the teacher for the last few days of school.

Representatives with the district sent us a statement that says:

"The Channelview ISD Administration would like to apologize for the insensitive and offensive fake mock awards that were given to students in a classroom. Channelview ISD would like to assure all students, parents and community members that these award statements and ideals are not representative of the district's vision, mission and educational goals for our students."

Still, Lizeth's mother says she thinks the teacher should be fired.

"So far I also know, the principal also mentioned to us that there were other parents complaining about a similar situation, the same thing", says Hernandez.